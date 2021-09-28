Advertisement

Will Smith has recently spoken candidly about his life, career and his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor has been one of the biggest stars in the world, who is known for his diverse roles such as the lovable Genie in Disney’s Aladdin or the man who saves the world from an alien invasion in the movie, Independence Day. Even though his career has as an actor boomed, his marriage with his wife has faced some problems.

Back in July last year, the Smith couple appeared on Jada’s Red Table Talk show and spoke about her extramarital affair with the rapper August Alsina. Their marriage was scrutinized by the public after the rapper claimed that he was in a relationship with Jada with Will’s permission.

Now, after speaking to GQ, Will Smith has opened up about the same and has revealed a shocking piece of information. He said his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, wasn’t the only one who had a relationship outside their marriage. He said, “Jada never believed in conventional marriage.… Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up.”

“There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection,” Will Smith continued. He further added, “We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way.”

Smith also said, “And marriage for us can’t be a prison. And I don’t suggest our road for anybody. I don’t suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we’ve given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love.”

During the interview, Will Smith also said, “I wanted to play roles that you would give to Tom Cruise. I wanted to be a superhero.” He further shared rejecting Quentin Tarantino directed action film Django Unchained. Read more on Koimoi!

