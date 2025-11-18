Wicked: For Good has broken a major record before its opening weekend. The ticket sales went live on October 8, 2025, and within one day, the film became Fandango’s biggest first-day ticket preseller of 2025. It passed Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle ($70.6m), Superman ($125m), and Taylor Swift’s The Official Release Party of a Showgirl ($34m), per Collider.

Wicked: For Good Sets New PG-Rated Sales Milestone

It is also now the highest PG-rated ticket seller on the platform. It surpassed Frozen 2, Beauty and the Beast, and the original Wicked. Universal pushed demand even further with a Collector’s Pack for early buyers, which includes a 24″ x 12″ sketch poster of Paul Tazewell’s costume design, along with a ticket. Besides, buyers can also use Fandango’s Round-Up feature and send the extra amount to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Director Jon M. Chu Shares What the Sequel Delivers

As pre-sales continue to climb, director Jon M. Chu has discussed the tone of the sequel. He explained that the first film built a fairy tale world shaped by what people grow up reading and hearing.

However, the second film delves into reality and the consequences of the choices Elphaba and Glinda made when their friendship fell apart at the end of the first story. Their bond began as college roommates and grew despite their differences until their split over loyalties and their conflict with the Wizard of Oz. The sequel follows the fallout of that final farewell.

Wicked is now streaming on Peacock, and Wicked: For Good is set to release on November 21, 2025.

