Liam tragically passed away at the age of 31 after he plunged from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

#LiamPayne sought out the hotel employee accused of delivering him drugs very shortly before his death … and their interaction is captured in this newly discovered surveillance footage. Here’s all we know about what went down: https://t.co/oYyWXtg5CN pic.twitter.com/dNp7onawHv — TMZ (@TMZ) November 14, 2024

Liam Payne’s Cause Of Death

On that day, an intoxicated Liam reportedly caused a disturbance in the hotel lobby until staff intervened. A toxicology report later confirmed the presence of narcotics in his system.

Authorities have dismissed the possibility of suicide, suggesting that Liam might have been in a “semi or total unconsciousness” state due to a drug-induced ‘psychotic episode’ when he fell.

Liam Payne’s Father Was Long Worried About His Son’s Death

According to The Mirror, documents disclose that Geoff Payne was extremely worried about his son’s safety and stressed the importance of keeping Liam occupied and supervised.

His worry grew when Liam dismissed a bodyguard who was monitoring his drug abuse, per TMZ. These new details come out amid the events leading up to the British singer’s death, including accounts of him trying to escape his hotel room with a bag in hand.

Liam Payne Tried To Escape His Hotel Room Via Balcony

As per police reports and accounts provided by witnesses, the hotel left Liam unsupervised despite being aware of his plan to use the balcony as his escape route.

Reports suggest that the late singer felt trapped during his time in One Direction and often spoke about his aversion to being confined in hotel rooms.

A guest on the second floor had a chilling experience when they discovered a leather bag, believed to be Liam’s, containing a bottle of Jack Daniel’s, pills, and a note marked “for Liam” left on their balcony.

It is believed that the bag may have been lowered from Liam’s room above in an attempt to flee. Tragically, his body was found with a bag over his shoulder, indicating that he had been preparing to leave the room.

Liam spoke on the Diary of a CEO podcast back in 2021, where he reflected on his struggles, anxiety about hotel rooms, and the profound isolation they brought. “My dad said it from day one – lonely hotel rooms, man – getting locked in that room is not fun when you’ve been exposed,” he said.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Better Man Based On Robbie Williams’ Life? Release Date, Cast, Plot & More Details

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News