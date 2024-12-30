Paul Mescal’s workout journey for Gladiator 2 wasn’t about chasing the perfect “Hollywood” body—it was all about realism. The actor, set to play a grown-up Lucius in Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel, made it clear he wouldn’t be sharing the specifics of his fitness regimen.

Why? Because for Mescal, looking like a warrior mattered more than looking like an Instagram model. He believes the focus on physical aesthetics in superhero and action movies can often overshadow authenticity. “With films like this and superhero films, there is sometimes a focus on that, which I don’t find interesting,” Mescal explained in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Mescal’s goal wasn’t to achieve the sleek, polished look often seen in action stars; instead, he aimed for something more rugged. “I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when shit hits the fan,” he added. And that’s precisely what his physical transformation is all about: embodying the character rather than conforming to modern beauty standards. His transformation required a shift in mindset. “Sometimes I see films, and I’m like, ‘That person doesn’t look real,’” he alluded, acknowledging how vital it was for his role to feel grounded and accurate to the ancient world.

Gladiator 2 picks up decades after the events of the 2000 blockbuster, which starred Russell Crowe as Maximus. Mescal’s character, Lucius, is now the Emperor of Rome, and his journey has taken a much more physical turn. Mescal trained intensely, but not for vanity. “Muscles start to grow, and that can be deemed aesthetic in certain capacities, but there is something about feeling strong in your body that elicits a different feeling,” he shared. It wasn’t just about looking the part—it was about being the part and carrying the weight of Lucius’ legacy.

But while Mescal embraced the challenge of building strength, there was some stuff he wasn’t willing to give up for his role. “I like to drink, and I like to smoke,” he confessed during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Despite his dedication to fitness, he drew the line at ditching his vices entirely. “It’s all about balance,” he added, revealing that he still enjoyed a drink while working with his trainer. While he stuck to a diet of “a lot of chicken” and hit the gym hard, he found a way to maintain a sense of personal normalcy.

Mescal’s approach to the role was about more than just building muscle. It was about finding strength in a body that felt authentic to the character. And while he might not be sharing his exact workout routine anytime soon, it’s evident that Mescal put in the work—physically and mentally—to transform into the gladiator Lucius needs to be.

Mescal’s role in Gladiator 2 came after a brief yet impactful conversation with Ridley Scott over Zoom. What started as a 30-minute chat, which included talks about Gaelic football and Scott’s dog, ended with an offer for the role. “Ridley does not waste time,” Mescal said. This gut instinct led Scott to cast Mescal, and it’s precisely that same instinct that Mescal channeled into his transformation for the film.

