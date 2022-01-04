Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For Covid-19

Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for Covid-19.

Goldberg’s diagnosis was revealed by Joy Behar, one of her co-hosts on ‘The View’, during a broadcast on Monday, reports variety.com.

“Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive before the break, but she’ll probably be back next week,” Behar shared.

Behar also affirmed that Goldberg’s health condition isn’t a cause for alarm at the moment: “Since she’s vaccinated and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild. We’re being very cautious here at ‘The View’.”

In a later segment of Monday’s episode, ‘The View’ co-host Sunny Hostin also shared that her mother and herself had tested positive for Covid over the holidays.

However, the two have since recovered after isolating for the Christmas break.

“I am so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted, because I just had cold-like symptoms, but I didn’t feel great,” Hostin shared.

‘The View’ reintroduced a semi-remote production for Monday’s episode, with co-hosts and guests broadcasting from several different locations to take safety measures against the spread of Covid.

The talk program may continue to employ the format in upcoming weeks.

Like many other productions in entertainment, ‘The View’ is grappling with a new surge in Covid-19 cases that has mounted over the holiday season.

