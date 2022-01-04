Selena Gomez Gets Emotional About Saying Goodbye To Hotel Transylvania: "It's So Hard!"

Hotel Transylvania franchise is coming with its 4th movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania starring Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez, who are back once again to entertain audiences across the globe. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will stream on Prime Video starting January 14, 2022, and will see a twist of fate as the monsters turn into humans and humans become monsters creating even more chaos in the Hotel Transylvania.

Selena Gomez, who has voiced Mavis in the film, returns to the franchise not just as a cast member but also steps up as an executive producer of the film. “Selena was more involved with the story, as well as looking over sequences at a very early stage and throughout production,” says Genndy Tartakovsky, one of the writers and executive producers of the film. Adding to this, he said, “The result is a character with more agency and action than ever before – a behind-the-scenes move that mirrors the changes in the movie.”

Speaking on reprising her role, Selena Gomez says that while it’s bittersweet to bring the franchise to a close, she can’t think of a better way to bring the story to a close than with this film. “It’s so hard to say goodbye to Mavis, a character I’ve played for so long, but it feels right because this film really does bring the story full circle,” she says. “It’s a big, crazy adventure – the transformation idea is so much fun – and it takes all of our characters to a part of the world that we don’t usually get to see in movies. We’re going out with a bang.” She continues, “I think a lot of young adults have a moment when they can’t believe that they’ve grown up and are now in charge – that’s why they call it ‘adulting,’ but Mavis knows what’s at stake. She loves her dad and her husband, and she is not going to let their antics ruin everything. She is going to be the adult who heroically comes to the rescue, and she embraces that role for herself.”

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will premiere exclusively on Prime Video globally on January 14, 2022.

