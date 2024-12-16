Well, the beloved Wizard Gandalf doesn’t exactly show up in The War of the Rohirrim but don’t count him out just yet. The movie helmed by anime maestro Kenji Kamiyama, dives deep into Tolkien’s lore, adapting The House of Eorl from Appendix A.

Moreover, it’s Warner Bros.’s first anime entry in Middle-earth. Sure, Gandalf’s not waving his staff around, but the movie’s final scene casually name-drops him, leaving fans buzzing. Is he chilling somewhere, scheming? Who knows? One thing’s clear, this Wizard may not appear, but he’s definitely pulling a Gandalf and lurking just out of frame.

Where Is Gandalf In The War of the Rohirrim?

Well, it turns out, Gandalf’s been alive, thriving, and definitely plotting somewhere offscreen in The War of the Rohirrim. Shocking? Maybe for casual fans, but Tolkien nerds know better, this immortal Istar has been Middle-earth’s low-key MVP for millennia.

Set nearly 200 years before The Lord of the Rings, the movie still finds a way to drop Gandalf’s name like it’s hot. Héra (Gaia Wise) gets a letter from the Grey Wizard himself and saddles up to meet him. So, Gandalf? Not just lurking, he’s literally a horseback ride away, keeping his mysterious, meddling Wizard game strong. Classic Gandalf vibes, am I right?

How Will the War of the Rohirrim Portray Gandalf’s History?

Turns out, The War of the Rohirrim is doing its homework when it comes to Gandalf’s timeline. As we know Middle-earth’s favorite meddling Wizard arrived with the Istari crew about 1000 years into the Third Age, as lovingly noted in The Lord of the Rings appendices. While the movie doesn’t pinpoint Gandalf’s exact whereabouts, it sneaks in some clever lore nods.

Around T.A. 2758 (yep, that Long Winter), Gandalf was busy helping the Hobbits survive the brutal chill because, well, he adored them. Héra’s mail-and-horse quest to find Gandalf likely leads west toward the Shire, making this Gandalf cameo totally lore-friendly and oh-so-satisfying for Tolkien fans.

