Zayn Malik, former member of One Direction and currently an independent singer has been a heartthrob for today’s generation. As he made his debut with the band, One Direction AKA 1D, Malik was the first person to announce his departure in March 2015 from the boy band. The group went on to travel the world and their friendship was admired by their fans across the globe.

Ever since their debut as a boy band on the British television show The X Factor, every artist from the band stood out for themselves as their journey progressed. Following their fallout as a band, their fans still wish for their reunion. However, a new photo of Zayn Malik dressed as a woman has given major nostalgia for One Direction.

A new image circulating on the internet shows Zayn Malik impeccably dressed as a woman. Back in 2013, a BTS video of the song, “Best Song Ever” showed Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne. Amongst all, Zayn looked miserable and adorable and it is hard to put into words about his looks.

1D “Best Song Ever” BTS showing Zayn as Veronica Malik AKA the sexy secretary 😍 How did people move on from that? #ZaynMalik #NILto500M pic.twitter.com/imtkysuvxj — UnfuckwitableZayn💛 (@ZCalamityRoad) October 22, 2022

Even after nine years, the song has over 773,244,590 views* on YouTube and is still on every fan’s playlist. In the circulated photos, Zayn is seen hiding his tattoos for the shoot because of the role of the female “sexy assistant” that he was portraying in the video. He is also seen wearing a wig and blouse while pouting in full make-up and wearing secretary-style glasses.

During a promotional tour, Zayn Malik shared his experience of being dressed as a woman for a song and said, “I have a new respect for women that walk in heels”. While all the boys looked amazing, Zayn’s transformation as Veronica received the most attention all around the globe.

