Selena Gomez always looks gorgeous -especially in a bikini or a swimsuit. The reported triple-threat has proved this throughout her beach vacations over the years. Every time the Calm Down singer steps out for a beach vacation, she dishes out major swimsuit goals.

Selena looks DAMN good in a bathing suit, and she is definitely one of our swimsuit queens. If you also want to take cues for your next beach vacation, Selena’s Instagram account should be at the top of your list. In fact, Sel’s longtime friend, Theresa Mingus, has her very own swimsuit line, and Selena has been the biggest supporter of the brand from the very first day. Today, we bring to you a throwback picture of Selena Gomez when she wore a high-cut swimsuit as she posed for a s*xy picture. Check out the picture below.

Back in July 2021, Selena Gomez dropped a picture on the internet in a purple swimsuit accented with orange flowers that was a part of a 2020 capsule swimsuit line for La’ Mariette that she co-designed with her pals Theresa Mingus and Morgan Brutocao. The collection was made with the same fabric but in different shapes. Well, Selena looked a complete stunner in her dark-hued hair back in a casual ponytail. Her complexion was on point with neutral makeup. She opted to wear just a bold pair of paperclip-shaped earrings.

The Aura print of the swimsuit was inspired by Selena Gomez as she shines through everything she does and she wanted everyone else to feel that sort of transformative feeling of being their most authentic self.

The Lose You To Love Me singer Selena Gomez once revealed, “It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits. After going through the swatches, my favourite color was purple. I wanted to stay away from colors I used to like red and white.”

Well! Well! It is one of the favourite swimsuit looks of Selena Gomez & she looked drop-dead gorgeous in the aura print swimsuit. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments section below.

