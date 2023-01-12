The 80th Golden Globes Awards proved to be one of the milestones for the makers of the show House of the Dragon as it won the award for the best Television Series. But more than that, the leading actress Milly Alcock made the headlines with her antics during the acceptance speech of their director Miguel Sapochnik on stage.

Alcock played the role of young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the show, which Emma D’Arcy then followed. Both Emma and Milly accompanied director Miguel on stage to accept the honour.

However, the House of the Dragon star seemed a little off, and that did not stay hidden from the netizens, as a video clip of her surfaced on Twitter. People soon caught the wind that the Australian actress might be wasted as she kept on giggling and putting her fingers in her mouth. Netizens seemed to be quite delighted by the young actress’ shenanigans.

Milly Alcock wasted at the golden globes is top tier pic.twitter.com/vE2YJt1fKy — quincy (@qlou112) January 11, 2023

Many even thought that she was on drugs; as one of the users wrote,

Looks like acid or shrooms to me. — Hot Sauce (@hotsaucepixie) January 11, 2023

drunk milly alcock at the golden globes you will always be famous (ft. emma d'arcy) pic.twitter.com/PPe3cxSFfm — hope (@rhaenyratrgryns) January 11, 2023

Did she look like she wanted to throw up for a sec there? — Kinslayers0 (@kinslayers0) January 12, 2023

If I was forced to sit through that shit I'd be hammered too! — Rod Harrington (@harringtonrod) January 11, 2023

Some of the users even pointed out that the team of House of the Dragon were not at all prepared for the win, which explains their dress, Emma D’Arcy, who wore a pantsuit with quirky eye makeup, while Miguel did not even bother to wear a tie.

The House of thr Dragon Golden Globes win was so chaotic, Miguel Sapochnik didn't even have his tie on, Milly Alcock was WASTED, Emma D'Arcy looked like a mashup of thr Batman villains 100% my energy — maia (@maiamindel) January 11, 2023

Milly Alcock kept on giggling and leaned on her co-star Emma D’Arcy the entire time, while on the other hand, Emma seemed to be quite emotional, and it reflected clearly on her face. Both the actors received amazing responses for their portrayal in the Game of the Thrones spin-off series, House of The Dragon. The original series never received a Golden Globe, whereas the spin-off show managed to get it in its first run only.

For the unversed, House of the Dragon is set about 178 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, portrayed by the English actress Emilia Clarke. The show become a huge success worldwide and was even one of the most pirated shows of last year. It is based on one of the novels by George RR Martin that solely focuses on the downfall of the House Targaryen.

