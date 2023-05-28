Zac Efron became a heartthrob when he starred in the High School Musical franchise. He was considered a global crush, and everyone adored him. As he tried different genres in his career, he gradually became a respected actor whose acting skills left everyone impressed. Yet, his chemistry with his female counterparts remains one of the favourite aspects of his fans. The actor has romanced severed amazing stars, but interestingly, he has one favourite – Zendaya.

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya and Zac starred together in the movie The Greatest Showman in 2017 and shared intimate scenes. Rumours have it that the star developed a crush on the diva and was mesmerised by her totally. During an interview, he even confessed to loving kissing Zendaya. To know more, scroll on.

While promoting their film, The Greatest Showman, Zendaya and Zac Efron sat in a YouTube interview and talked about their special characters and their on-screen kiss. The Neighbors actor said, “I’m pretty lucky … I’m in no contractual obligation to kiss anyone, I just get to kiss a lot of cool people. When you’re into a character, the whole time [her and Efron’s characters] are not allowed to as much as touch, talk, speak, or have a moment with each other. So every moment is really, really incredibly special. It’s not just another kiss — it’s a huge thing for these characters. We try to take ourselves and become these two characters, and it’s their moment.”

Zac Efron also chimed in and said, “This might be my favourite kiss ever. The tension between [their characters] is so strong that literally just a glance between them is electric. When they finally have the courage at that moment to finally connect and get that kiss, it’s …. really happening.”

During many other promotions, it was noticed that Zac flirted with Zendaya sweetly, and we wonder what Tom Holland’s reaction would be to it!

