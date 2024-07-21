Victoria Rowell, aka Drucilla Winters, is one of the most beloved and controversial characters on Young and The Restless. Rowell, who rose to prominence as the headstrong Drucilla Winters on the CBS daytime drama, first appeared on the soap in 1990 and has garnered a loyal fanbase who still miss the character.

Throughout her tenure, Rowell has been part of many gripping storylines, but the most notable of them all is undoubtedly her character being killed off after plummeting over the side of a cliff following a struggle with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford).

It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to say Victoria Rowell and Michelle Stafford’s characters didn’t get along on-screen. However, Rowell left fans stunned after she revealed to Daytime Confidential the backstage beef between her and co-star Michelle Stafford.

After Rowell’s character was killed in 2007, fans still hoped she would be resurrected to life, as Soap Operas are known for the ritual of bringing characters back from the dead. However, three years after her exit, Rowell gave a shocking interview in which she accused Michelle Stafford of purposefully spitting on her while filming a heated scene on The Young and the Restless.

In a 2010 interview with Daytime Confidential, Rowell accused Michelle Stafford of intentionally spitting on her, adding, “She considered it artistic choice, and she was supported by the director and the producer that day.” Rowell further alleged that Stafford was forced to apologize after the incident. She said “She was supported until Sony Music Pictures Television had to come down to the set and elicit an apology out of her.”

Michelle Stafford defends spitting on Victoria Rowell

Rowell reiterated the allegation when she sued Young and The Restless for racial discrimination. Meanwhile, in another 2010 interview, Michelle Stafford defended spitting on Rowell. Stafford recalled the incident, saying, “Before we taped the scene, I told everyone that I thought Phyllis should do a spit take at the moment where Drucilla said something shocking. Everyone agreed.”

Stafford said that while the spit did get on Rowell’s face, it was not her intention. She added, “Unfortunately, some of the spit got on her face. Technically, I guess I did spit on her, but it’s not true that I did it on purpose. That’s what happened. You can ask the director.”

Michelle Stafford, who first joined the Young and The Restless cast in 1994, is still on the show.

