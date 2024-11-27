Stephen Dorff went full throttle on Black Widow, calling it “garbage” and saying he was “embarrassed” for Scarlett Johansson. But now? The Blade star pulls a classic Hollywood U-turn, claiming his words were “taken a bit out of context.” Oh, the drama.

In his now-viral rant with The Independent, Dorff didn’t hold back. “I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett!” he said, adding, “I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her.” Ouch. He even went on about hunting for “good s**t” and working with “the next Kubrick” over big-budget superhero flicks. Bold move, Deacon Frost.

But fast forward a few weeks, and Dorff’s backpedaling harder than a cyclist on a hill. Chatting with TMZ, he admitted, “I think that guy in England caught me in a moment where I was s**t-talking a little bit.” It turns out he hasn’t even seen Black Widow. “I don’t go to those movies,” he confessed, saying he prefers darker vibes like Joker and The Batman.

Feeling the heat, Dorff also sent Scarlett a little apology note. “I love Scarlett. She’s a great actress,” he told TMZ, congratulating her on becoming a mom. Damage control? Probably.

Dorff’s rant isn’t exactly breaking new ground. Remember when Martin Scorsese dragged Marvel, calling them “theme park” films? Yeah, it’s an age-old debate about cinema versus spectacle, and Dorff just added fuel to the fire.

Still, the guy showed some love for his Blade co-star Mahershala Ali, who’s leading the upcoming reboot. “I wish Mahershala the best. He’s an amazing actor,” Dorff said. But don’t get your hopes up for a Dorff cameo—he’s staying far away from the MCU.

Lesson learned? Trash-talking Marvel might make headlines, but it is also a quick ticket to the apology tour. At least he’s got Scarlett’s number to smooth things over. Classic Hollywood, right?

