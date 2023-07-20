In recent years, we have seen Disney include several Black actors in their franchises to promote cultural representation. However, one Hollywood talent, in particular, is not satisfied with the end result. John Boyega, primarily known for his works in movies like Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Pacific Rim: The Uprising, once lashed out at the production house for misusing the representation.

Now that Disney owns notable houses like Pixar and Marvel, we have seen a sudden rise in more Black actors and characters appearing in the movies. One can easily recall the rage Black Panther brought with it in 2018 with an all-black cast. But John Boyega did not hesitate in sharing his thoughts.

Back in November 2020, when Boyega was still enjoying his Star Wars success, he sat down to discuss the issue mentioned. He said, “It’s so difficult to maneuver.” John Boyega told GQ Magazine, “You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything. [But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

John Boyega refers to his character Finn, the former Stormtrooper, who was highlighted for a second and then slowly nudged aside. He also claims that his fellow cast Naomi Ackle received somewhat the same treatment. The actor then compares his struggles with the rest of the cast. He says, “You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f*ck all. They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”

As for John Boyega, he is still willing to return to the franchise. Boyega tells TechRadar, “That was a few years ago, so they were the subject of that particular project. But I’m open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached and a terrific director. So yeah, I’m open to all opportunities.” The actor is willing to put the costume on and give life to Finn once again.

