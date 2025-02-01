This is especially hard for celebrities who are scrutinized by the Internet and the media all the time. Selena Gomez has had her share of mental health issues apart from her physical issues like her lupus diagnosis and her kidney transplant.

But her depression and her bipolar disorder is what triggered her to a point where she was at her lowest. Despite being a known face, she felt lonely and isolated. Here’s what the 32-year-old ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber shared about going through all that turmoil and the treatments that followed to pull her out of the ruckus.

When Selena Gomez Spoke About Depression & The Darkest Phase Of Her Life

During a November 2022 cover story with The Rolling Stone, Selena spoke about going through the troubles and traumas she had to face. She started off, “I’m going to be very open with everybody about this, I’ve been to four treatment centers” referring to the attempts at treatment she underwent.

The pop star stated, “I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad.” She shared that the trouble would start with depression, but would lead to her isolation. And it was quite hard for her to deal with as life continued to just move on.

Selena stated, “Then it just was me not being able to move from my bed. I didn’t want anyone to talk to me” and added, “Sometimes it was weeks I’d be in bed, to where even walking downstairs would get me out of breath.” the singer got to a point where she contemplated suicide and even though she did not attempt it, she thought the world would be better without her.

Apart from feeling a lot of pressure and responsibility due to her work and position in the industry, she also had other aspects she was worried about. Selena revealed, “I grew up thinking I would be married at 25. It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that” and added “couldn’t be farther from it.”

She accepted that it was “so stupid” but at that point, she really thought her “world was over.” The Wizards of Waverly Place star disclosed that she did not “fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities” and said that her only friend in the industry is Taylor Swift, making her think she did not really belong. “I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives,” she felt.

Selena concluded that she did not know who she was and what truly made her happy apart from all of the materialistic things that came with the name and the fame. This only triggered her down the darkest phase of her life.

