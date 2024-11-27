In 2021, the internet went full detective mode over a single Instagram follow. Chris Evans—yes, Captain America himself—followed Selena Gomez, and that was all it took for fans to go wild with dating theories. Twitter was buzzing, with people claiming the two were spotted leaving the same studio and restaurant on October 1. But hold up—it turns out those photos? Recycled. Selena’s shots were taken in 2017 and 2019, while Chris’s pictures were taken in 2013 and 2020. Different years and stories, but somehow, the internet turned them into a love saga.

Still, the rumors didn’t die just because the evidence was a little… sketchy. The Instagram follow had fans dreaming up the ultimate Hollywood power couple. Add Selena’s 2015 confession on Watch What Happens Live, where she gushed, “I have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute?” Cue the shipping frenzy. Fans were all in, even if reality was sitting this one out.

But let’s pump the brakes. Selena and Chris were single then, with no projects or public interactions tied together. Plus, Selena had been vocal about dodging dating rumors. Earlier that year, people thought she was hooking up with Only Murders in the Building co-star Aaron Dominguez after some PDA scenes. She shut that down quickly, telling the LA Times, “No wonder guys don’t want to date me! I’m grateful I’m not involved with anyone right now.”

A source also told Entertainment Tonight that Selena wasn’t looking for anything serious, focusing on her health, career, and philanthropy. Translation: No time for Captain America—or anyone else, for that matter.

So, was there anything real between Selena and Chris? Not really. The “evidence” was just fan imagination running wild. Sure, it would’ve been fantastic, but let’s face it—this ship sank before it even left the dock. Better luck next time, internet!

