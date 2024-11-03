One of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood, Scarlett Johansson is popularly known for many things. From her critically acclaimed dramas like Lost in Translation and Marriage Story to delivering blockbuster performances as Black Widow in million-dollar franchises like Marvel Cinematic Universe, Johansson has solidified her status as the leading actress in the industry.

Despite her fame, Johansson has protected her privacy, often keeping her personal life out of the public eye. While she has managed to keep things private, there was a time when she revealed some weird fantasies.

Of course, it is normal for people to have fantasies, but Johansson’s specific fetish includes cars. In a throwback interview with Playboy, the actress slipped and shared one of her wildest fetishes. She said, “I do think having sex in a car is sexy. If I were in a raunchy frame of mind and thinking of doing something crazy, kinky, and sexy, the back seat would be it.”

This may not be as far-fetched as it seems, especially considering the wild stories others share. Despite facing objectification in the film industry, Johansson has consistently exhibited boldness and strength. Elsewhere in the interview, she also admitted to being ready to go topless on the big screen if the role required, adding that it would have to be “the right film.”

Back in 2011, when Black Widow’s nude photos went viral, the actress opened up about the incident, sharing, “When all those photos came out, of course, I go out to dinner and think, ‘Goddamn it, these people have all seen my…’. You can’t not think that. Even if they haven’t, you’re paranoid.”

Her photos were hacked from her email account, and the hacker was caught and pleaded guilty. The incident has left Johansson paranoid ever since and has haunted her concerning her privacy.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Margot Robbie Welcomes Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley, Leaving The Internet All Mushy! Netizens React, “Ken Junior”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News