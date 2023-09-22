Canadian-American actress Pamela Anderson gained global fame and recognition for her iconic roles in television and her status as a cultural icon. Her career skyrocketed in the 1990s when she portrayed C.J. Parker in the hit television series Baywatch.

Her striking looks, particularly her trademark blonde hair and curvaceous figure, made her a sought-after model and actress. Pamela is also known for making controversies. Her s*x tape with ex-husband Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee became one of the most famous.

Following the s*x tape controversies, Pamela Anderson revealed that some of her lovers preferred watching p*rn over having s*x with her. She also said men “treat her like a p*rn star in bed.” She adds, “It’s no fun at all, slapped, hit, s*x games, spit on…”

Pamela Anderson has initiated a “Sensual Revolution” campaign alongside Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, advocating for men to abandon online p*rnography and rekindle genuine intimacy in their s*xual lives.

Pamela revealed that in certain relationships, her partners would isolate themselves in the bathroom to watch internet pornography instead of engaging in intimate moments with her. “You have this woman who is living and breathing and lying in your bed and you are in the bathroom with a computer, there’s something going on that’s not normal,” she said.

She added, “In an intimate relationship, you have so much better s*x. We’re not prudes, we not saying no s*x, we’re saying we want better s*x.” Watch the video below:

Beyond her entertainment career, Pamela Anderson has been an outspoken advocate for animal rights and various social causes, cementing her influence beyond the realm of Hollywood. Her life and career have been marked by both controversy and philanthropy, making her a multifaceted and enduring figure in popular culture.

