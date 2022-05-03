While South Korea’s BTS is the boy band millions are crushing over in recent years, the one that held the place before them was the British boy, One Direction. Formed in London in 2010, the group consisted of 5 boys who audition as solos in The X Factor – Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik.

However, in March 2015 Malik left the group and in January 2016 the boyband went on an indefinite hiatus. Since then, each of the boys has launched their solo careers with Tomlinson currently on a World Tour and Styles all set to release his third studio album Harry’s House – releasing May 20.

Post his exit from One Direction – after citing stress as the factor for him leaving their world tour, Zayn Malik had some not so pleasant things to say about the band and its management. In fact, the I Don’t Wanna Live Forever singer went on record to say that he wasn’t a fan of the singles in 1D’s last studio album – Made In The A.M. In a past conversation, Louis Tomlinson was asked about this and below is how he responded to Malik’s treatment to the band post his exit.

In October 2019, while interacting with Metro UK, Louis Tomlinson was asked if he could forgive former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik for all the unpleasant things he said after leaving the group. Answering the question, the solo artist – who is currently in the Europe leg of his World Tour 2022, said, “I just don’t think I am mature enough, even in my own head, to give that a real answer.”

Continuing talking about Zayn Malik speaking ‘sh*t’ about 1D, Louis Tomlinson stated, “At the moment, I am still pretty mad about the whole thing. I don’t think he [Malik] handled it very well. But never say never. Who knows? He chatted a lot of sh*t in the early days. I thought One Direction were pretty good.”

When Tomlinson’s mom died after a battle with leukaemia, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Harry Styles were by his side during his The X Factor performance, Malik unfortunately was away. Louis had even revealed her dying wish was for him to reconcile with Malik.

