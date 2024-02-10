Hollywood is a place that makes or breaks someone, and the people who achieve a lot of fame at an early stage of their career are easily overwhelmed. Megan Fox is a renowned personality in the film industry who has been objectified like many other female celebrities. The actress once revealed undergoing a psychological breakdown because of the pressures in the industry. The actress is also an established personality in the modeling industry.

Megan is known for movies like Jennifer’s Body, Transformers, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. She recently entered the Expendables franchise with Expend4bles. In the initial days of her career, the actress was compared to Angelina Jolie, and she was frustrated by the comparisons; she even called her a vampire. Besides all this drama, the actress is known for her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. The couple had a rough patch last year but have solved their issues.

In an interview with Glamour, Megan Fox once opened up about the dark side of fame. She compared fame to trauma and said, “I think the first time around when I was dealing with astronomical levels of fame, that in itself is a type of trauma.” Fox explained that if a person does not have a supporting family, they are easily overwhelmed or get lost. If someone is soft-hearted, it is hard for them to go through.

Megan Fox explained, ” So, I shut down a lot and retreated from everything. I’m so much better equipped now to deal with it and to experience it in a way where I can actually enjoy some of it and not be so self-conscious and afraid all the time.” Fox revealed that she went through a psychological breakdown.

She added, “I don’t know if the psychological breakdown was strictly related to being objectified; it was more related to just being dehumanized and criticized and judged constantly.” Megan Fox added that the people’s negative thoughts affected her and described herself as fragile regarding criticism. The actress was last seen in Jason Statham led Expend4bles.

Megan Fox recently left us stunned in a corset top with spikes. She paired the top with leather pants as she was photographed on the Super Bowl weekend. Fox sported medium-length pink hair and a silver choker. The actress looked like she would devour her admirers. Check out the pictures here:

