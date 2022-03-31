Do you remember the iconic scene where Leonardo DiCaprio rolls a cigarette around in his mouth as Jack Dawson in Titanic and walks with grace? The actor made smoking look absolutely cool back then. But the situation in real life was quite different. Scroll below for all the details.

It’s been years the paparazzi has been spotting Leonardo smoking and no one can forget pictures of him with a cigarette on his bicycle in New York in 2009.

For a really long time, Leonardo DiCaprio was an addict and couldn’t stop himself from smoking cigarettes. Just not that, he even once tried using nicotine patches but things only got worse.

Revealing it all, Leonardo DiCaprio himself revealed to Parade, “I usually don’t [remember my dreams]. But when I used a nicotine patch when I was trying to quit smoking, I did have bloodcurdling nightmares of mass murders, and I woke up in the middle of the night and had to take the patches off.”

During the conversation, Leo even revealed that if he had to choose between those bloodcurdling nightmares and actual death, he’d prefer the latter. Yes, you heard that right.

Things surely have changed over the years. Leonardo DiCaprio has now started using electronic cigarettes. He publicly uses his vape pen unapologetically and even grabbed a lot of eyeballs when he smoked a puff during an interview in 2017.

As most know, Leonardo rose to fame with his role in Titanic. The film turned into an iconic romantic flick and started him alongside Kate Winslet. Ever since, he’s been a part of some really successful projects including Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Inception, Wolf Of The Wall Street amongst others.

He was last seen in Don’t Look Up, which was released on Netflix.

