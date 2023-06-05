Lady Gaga is a phenomenon that has inspired people all around the world. From supporting the LGTBQ+ community to spreading awareness about mental health, she has done it all. The singer has urged her fans to accept themselves just the way they are and not apologise for being unable to blend in with societal norms. Despite trying to spread positivity, she was once trolled online for her body. But neither Gaga nor her fans took it lying down. Scroll on to learn more.

The singer cum actress performed at the Superbowl 51 Halftime Show and looked fabulous in a white crop shirt and glittery silver p*nty. Her torso was on display, and apparently, trolls did not like that.

While Lady Gaga performed brilliantly at the event – dancing, singing and enjoying herself – it was apparently not enough for certain netizens. They were quick to point out that the singer had gained weight on her stomach, and it looked weird. As per Allure, a Twitter user wrote, “I just feel like #Gaga’s dough belly should’ve been tucked in better,” while another said, “Lady Gaga had a little gut in her. It’s the Super Bowl, not the Super Roll.”

Lady Gaga made sure to give it back to the trolls and not let the hate take over. She shared an Instagram post with a powerful message that read, “I heard my body is a topic of conversation, so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body, and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you.”

The House of Gucci actress appeared on Seacrest’s KIIS-FM radio talk show and explained why she addressed the trolls. She said, “I couldn’t ignore that I saw my fans talking about that and that it upset them. I think other people, maybe that are just like normal girls and guys who either have their own body image issues or just didn’t think it was a nice thing to say [were upset]. I just thought I would impart some of my positive attitude about it so that they felt like they had someone who was strong on their side.”

More power to you, Lady Gaga!

