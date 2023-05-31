There are several Hollywood stars who opt for wigs after they start losing their hair. While many might not be aware, actress Keira Knightley too wore a wig for five years. In 2016, the renowned actress spilled the beans on her little secret, which proved to be shocking for her loyal fans. Scroll down to read more.

Keira Knightley might be one of the newest to join the camp of female celebrities wearing a wig. Public figures, namely Kim Kardashian and Gig Hadid, openly wear wigs at public events. Keira’s decision to go for a wig apparently came after her different looks in movies left her hair highly damaged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to People magazine, Keira Knightley shed light on the same in an interview revealing, “I have dyed my hair virtually every colour imaginable for different films. It got so bad that my hair literally began to fall out of my head!” In 2016, the actress stated, “So for the past five years I’ve used wigs, which is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to my hair.” The actress also revealed that she had to tackle a new kind of hairstyle post-pregnancy.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star stated, “I have naturally crazy, curly hair, and since I’ve had the baby it’s become 10 times thicker. So now I’ve been finding quite a lot of dreadlocks.” For the unversed, Keira welcomed her daughter Edie with her husband James Righton in May 2015.

After her interview, the fans of Keira Knightley got worried that she might be going bald. And, explaining the same, the actress later shared, s confused when she received “a big box of things for female baldness.” The actress then added, “For films. I do wear wigs for films.”

Keira concluded, “Since being pregnant, I have got ten times more of it.” Keira Knightley, who has worked with Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean movies once shared why starring in those movies worried her.

She said, “I had quite an entrance into adult life, an extreme landing because of the experience of fame at a very early age. There’s a funny place where women are meant to sit publicly, and I never felt comfortable with that. It was a big jolt. I was being judged on what I was projecting.”

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Jennifer Aniston Wanted Her N*ked B**bs Be Removed From Wanderlust Due To Budding Romance With Then Boyfriend Justin Theroux [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News