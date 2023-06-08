Jennifer Lopez is a multifaceted artist renowned for her talents as a singer, dancer, actress, and producer. In addition to her successful music career, JLo has starred in a wide range of film genres, including romantic comedies, dramas, and crime thrillers.

Her compelling performances have garnered critical acclaim as well. However, not many know that she once banned her then-husband Marc Anthony to visit one of her film sets, and she has a good reason for it. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2010, Jennifer Lopez was cast in Back-Up Plan. The film focuses on JLo’s character, who meets the man of her dreams, played by Alex O’Loughlin, the day after undergoing artificial insemination, with her hopes set on being a single mother.

As a rom-com, the film had a few salacious and intimate scenes, and as Jennifer Lopez herself found them “uncomfortable”, she refused to let her then-husband Marc Anthony be anywhere near set while they were shooting. She told the Indian Express at the time: “I didn’t want to torture the poor guy. He shouldn’t be watching when I’m seducing another man on a kitchen table. Personally, I don’t like doing love scenes at all because they make me feel uncomfortable.”

It is also worth pointing out that, being an actress, JLo has shot for several bold sequences in her career. She once even spoke about being uncomfortable filming s*x scenes, but this time for Boy Next Door. In the movie, JLo plays a high school teacher terrorised at home and work by Ryan Guzman’s much younger character, who gets fixated on her after having a one-night stand.

Guzman can be seen groping her bare chest and slipping his fingers between her legs in one of the instances where she is only wearing her pants. For the “intense” sequence, Lopez didn’t consider the use of a body double. “It was all me. And all Ryan, by the way,” eonline.com quoted Lopez as saying.

“It was intense. Those scenes are embarrassing. They are uncomfortable, but your job as an actress or an actor is to make it believable, and this movie in particular…hinges on if that was believable, that it was enough to make this guy go insane,” she added.

