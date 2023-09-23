Once Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were the ones in Hollywood who gave us real couple goals. Though people were extremely fond of the couple, sadly their relationship was short-lived when Brad fell in love with Angelina Jolie and parted ways with the Friends star. For the unversed, Brad and Jennifer were together for about seven years, out of which they were married from 2000 till 2005.

Brad Pitt met Angelina Jolie on the sets of their film Mr. & Mrs. Smith and fell in love with each other. They started dating one another, but unfortunately, after being together for over a decade and having six children, Brangelina drifted apart and got divorced in 2016. Meanwhile, Jennifer and Brad shared a really cordial relationship, and as per reports, Pitt and Jolie’s daughter Shiloh was also quite close to Jen.

However, there was a time when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had an ugly phase of divorce. But Aniston reflected on her relationship and divorce with Pitt and made peace with her ex-husband, contrary to what reports claim.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, the FRIENDS actress had opened up her bond with Brad and said, “We’re not in daily communication. But we wish nothing but wonderful things for each other. Nobody did anything wrong. You know what I mean? It was just like, sometimes things [happen]. If the world only could just stop with the stupid, soap-opera bulls–t. There’s no story. I mean, at this point it’s starting to become—please, give more credit to these human beings.”

Jennifer Aniston added, “I always thought, if you’re angry you just don’t say anything. I would come out passive. Things would come out passively. But it doesn’t have to be black or white. You don’t have to be a hysterical human being and have veins popping out of your neck and turn bright red and terrify people—or else keep quiet and put your head in the sand.”

“I used to loathe confrontation. Loathe it. It was absolute. I understood anger, but I didn’t know that you should express it. Which has been something that I’ve really tried to work on,” the actress concluded.

