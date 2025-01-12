The actress, who played Titania, a powerhouse social media influencer with serious strength, wanted She-Hulk to land a punch in her “vagine.” But as you might expect, Marvel wasn’t exactly on board with Jameela Jamil’s idea.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jamil spilled the beans about the scene that didn’t make the cut. “I felt, we have seen so many men kicked in the balls on television for such a long time. We’ve never seen a woman just socked right in the ‘vagine,’” Jamil explained. She wasn’t kidding around; she wanted equality in the fight scenes, a little “tit-for-tat,” so to speak.

Jameela Jamil even managed to convince Marvel to shoot the scene, though they clearly knew it was a bit much. She recounted, “I begged for, I can’t believe they’re so cool. They let me give them the take of what it would look like if She-Hulk punched me in the p****.” Well, they filmed it, but don’t expect to see it in the final product.

Lucky for Marvel’s editing team, Jamil acknowledged the decision to leave it out. “I think we can all agree, thank god I am not in charge of editing Marvel. They made the right decision,” she laughed. But hey, at least we got to see the unaired version of the scene, thanks to Jamil’s candidness.

As for her post-punch recovery, Jamil wasn’t too concerned. “She’s fine. She’s strong. She’s the real She-Hulk,” she joked. You know what they say, what doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger. Or, in Jamil’s case, a little funnier.

While Jamil’s character may have had a punchline-worthy idea for that scene, the actress wasn’t all laughs when it came to the physical demands of the show. She revealed that during her stunt training, which included jiu-jitsu, kung fu, and air combat, she suffered an injury in a rather unexpected place.

“I pulled a muscle in my a******. I didn’t know that was possible,” she admitted to ET on the red carpet. Apparently, even superheroes need to stretch before going all in on those combat scenes. Jamil went on to explain that she wasn’t used to doing her own stunts, considering herself more of a “couch potato.” But hey, there’s no half-assing it when you’re in the MCU.

And speaking of half-assing, Jamil’s portrayal of Titania was all in, too. Her character was designed to be that character, the one you love to hate. “She’s just so annoying,” Jamil said. “She’s just the messiest b**** in the MCU, and I love that about her.” Titania’s insecurity was at the heart of her bad-girl persona, driving her deep need for attention.

At the end of the day, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law delivered more than just epic fight scenes and CGI, thanks to Jamil’s offbeat humor and commitment to her character, Titania’s chaos was a perfect fit for the MCU.

