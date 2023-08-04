When Jada Pinkett Smith Was Happy To Hear Her & Will Smith’s Divorce Rumours As She Was Assured They Were Doing Something Right: “There’s Nothing Else To Talk About”

Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for decades now. Ever since they began dating in the 90s, they were in the public eye and have been open about their relationship. However, the duo, who have confirmed being in an open marriage, were often subjected to controversies, especially a rumoured divorce. Despite the escalating rumour, the Matrix star once found a silver lining setting the record straight. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Will and Jada first met when the latter auditioned for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. While she did not get the job, she did make a connection with the show’s star and the two soon began dating. After a whirlwind romance, the couple tied the knot in 1997 and since then have welcomed two children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite years of being together, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage is always in the news. The two have often revealed controversial details of their relationship grabbing a ton of headlines. Back in 2015, the duo were rumoured to be heading for a divorce. While the rumours were wrong, Jada was happ to be in the news and found a good thing about it.

She mentioned how she and her husband must be doing something right and added how the rumour is both good and bad. During an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, Jada said, “It’s actually good news and bad news. The good news is there’s nothing else to talk about. This has been the only story.” The actress further mentioned how the rumours of her and Will Smith’s divorce would escalate as he was not going to accompany her to her Magic Mike XXL premiere.

Jada Pinkett Smith said, “You know what? People gotta make their money and do what they gotta do, you know what I mean? At the end of the day, I realize that too. And if people can go to sleep at night creating those stories then hey, have it… And he won’t be with me tonight at the [Magic Mike XXL] premiere so… here we go again!” She further went on to clarify that there were no discussions of divorce going on between her and her husband. Seemingly Jada was secure about her marriage with the King Richard star and the duo is still living happily together.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Eminem Was Once Sued By His Own Mother For $10 Million For Defaming Her In Songs Like ‘My Name Is’ & ‘Cleanin’ Out My Closet’, Claiming She Was A Heavy Drug User

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News