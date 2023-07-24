Emma Stone is one of the finest actors of this generation and has given several impeccable performances. She stunned everyone with her extraordinary skills in ‘Birdman’ and went on to win everyone’s hearts with her epic portrayal of Mia in ‘La La Land.’ Even though these films are two of the biggest blockbusters of her career, one film that holds a special place in her fans’ hearts is the 2010 rom-com, ‘Easy A.’ This breakout role helped propel her to stardom.

Despite the film’s success, only some things were enjoyable for Stone during the production of Easy A. One scene stood out as a challenging and humiliating experience for the actress. It involved filming a s*x scene between her character, Olive, and Brandon, portrayed by Dan Byrd. The scene in question featured Olive and Brandon loudly jumping and shouting on a bed, creating the illusion of a passionate encounter. However, the reality of filming this scene was far from fun.

Emma Stone admitted that the sequence was highly tiring for herself and her co-star. The physically demanding nature of the scene took a toll on the star’s health and resulted in an asthma attack.

While speaking in an interview with MTV News in 2010, Emma Stone opened up about the challenges she faced while crafting this memorable sequence. ‘The Favorite’ star added, “Oh, for the love, I can’t even simulate sex without dying! I had a little asthma attack, without any prior knowledge that I had asthma, during the scene where we had to jump up and down for hours and hours screaming and yelling on the bed. [It] was humiliating, because it was the second day of shooting.”

Despite the health problems Emma Stone encountered during filming, the end result was a comedic and entertaining scene that continues to be cherished by fans. The actress also didn’t shy away from joking about the impression she gave to her crew while filming the scene. She continued, “Here’s what it’s going to be like the whole movie, as I’m breathing into an oxygen tank. The crew was like, ‘She’s going to be a real blast. Wow. Amazing. A 20-year-old having an asthma attack.'”

While Easy A ultimately played a significant role in the actor’s rise to stardom, the ‘Cruella’ star doesn’t hold many fond memories from her time on set. Nonetheless, the commitment to delivering remarkable performance, even in the face of physical challenges, is a testament to her dedication to her craft.

There is no doubt that Emma Stone’s role in Easy A was a turning point in her career and showcased her ability to tackle comedic and challenging scenes with grace. With her continued success in subsequent projects, the ‘Battle of the Sexes‘ actor has solidified her status as a versatile and talented actress in Hollywood.

