Hold up—Chris Hemsworth was bored of Thor? Hemsworth, who’s been rocking Thor’s cape since 2011, hit a significant funk after Thor: The Dark World (2013). Talk about a shocker for any MCU fan who thought Thor was just… Thor forever.

Here’s the deal: Thor: The Dark World didn’t exactly leave fans screaming “Best. Movie. Ever.” It got lost in the MCU mix—and Hemsworth knew it. “I wasn’t stoked with what I’d done in Thor 2,” Hemsworth admitted. “I didn’t think I grew the character in any way.” Yeah, the second solo flick didn’t break any ground. Even Hemsworth felt like the God of Thunder was stuck on repeat. Ouch.

But just when it seemed like Thor’s arc might’ve hit a roadblock came Taika Waititi to shake things up. Enter Thor: Ragnarok (2017)—the film that flipped Thor’s character on its head, gave him a fresh, unpredictable vibe, and turned the entire MCU on its axis. The duo took the mighty Asgardian and destroyed what had come before. And it worked.

“Let’s break the mold,” Hemsworth said. So that’s exactly what they did. Gone were the overly serious monologues and the epic-but-dull battles. A snarky, quick-witted, and ever-so-slightly self-aware Thor with a way with words and a brand-new swagger came in. Hemsworth turned Thor into someone audiences could finally relate to—and honestly, the jokes were a bonus. Ragnarok let him breathe new life into the character, thanks to a shift in tone that took the drama of a Thor film and blended it with quirky, irreverent humor.

And don’t even get us started on that improv magic. Hemsworth and Waititi were on the same wavelength, improvising their way through scenes and keeping everything fresh. It wasn’t just about playing Thor anymore but about having a blast doing it. “It was him and I improvising, and him and I as our most truthful version of ourselves,” Hemsworth shared. There are no scripts, just good old-fashioned comedy gold.

The magic didn’t just lie in the laughs, though. Ragnarok still nodded to Thor’s heavy responsibilities—he was fighting for his survival and his people, family, and entire home planet. But instead of wallowing in angst, Thor was cracking jokes, having a little fun with his situation, and saving the day. Talk about balancing drama and comedy.

When Thor: Love and Thunder came knocking, Hemsworth was all in. He said that he probably wouldn’t have suited up again if Taika hadn’t been back to direct. That’s right—Taika was the secret ingredient that kept Hemsworth hooked. And we get it—who doesn’t want to team up with a director who encourages you to throw out the script and go with your gut?

Thor’s transformation from the brooding warrior to the lovable, chaotic hero has been epic. From that first lonely film in 2011 to Ragnarok’s cosmic reimagining, Love and Thunder—Thor’s gone from a godly figure to a comedic legend.

And with Love and Thunder set to continue this wild ride, it looks like Thor still has plenty of thunder left in him—this time, with much more laughs and much less brooding.

