BTS rapper Suga’s letter to his ex-girlfriend is going viral, and it is honestly too cute to ignore. Min Yoon-gi aka, Suga, is a member of the South Korean boyband, which has become famous across the globe. Each member has a huge fan following, including Suga. He is known for writing and composing several hit songs and for offering the ARMY adorable moments to cherish.
Recently, a piece of news broke out containing a love letter the singer wrote for his middle school ex-girlfriend. As per the reports, Yoon-gi had a huge crush on a girl and asked her out.
However, being the introvert that he is, Suga could barely talk. The girl ended up breaking up with him leading to the BTS member sending the love letter to a local radio host. He narrated his entire love story and even wished that he would have ‘treated her better’. This sounds like it came straight out of a romantic film.
The letter that Suga wrote read, “Hello, I’m Min Yoon Gi who lives in Daegu. I’m embarrassed that I’m writing a letter to a radio that I’ve always listened to. Our Korean language teacher asked us to write a letter that could be sent to a radio.” “I was contemplating on what to write, and I decided to write about my past love while reading Hwang Dong Kyu’s ‘Enjoyable Letter’. 3rd year of middle school, it might be a tender age to say that one’s in love. But it was a memory that held my true feelings from those heart-aching memories.”
It continued, “I’m embarrassed to say but I liked a girl last year in my 2nd year of middle school. Since I’m very shy, I wasn’t able to talk to her, so we stayed friends. I became greedier as we got closer. I didn’t want to stay a friend, so I confessed my feelings. But she said yes when I confessed I liked her.” “We ended up dating but that’s when the problems started. Because I was so shy, I couldn’t act naturally with her now that she was my girlfriend. Our relationship became awkward more than anything.”
“We didn’t date that long, and due to all these problems, she said let’s just be friends and broke off the relationship. Thinking back to those days is hurtful and regretful for me. If she’s hearing me speak this confessional letter I want to say the following to her. I am very sorry for treating you that way. You must’ve felt so hurt when I behaved like that. I personally think back and look at it as a good memory now. Thank you for making that memory with me. — BTS Suga”
Each line that BTS’ Suga wrote sounds poetic, no wonder he grew to become a rapper in one of the best boy bands in the world.
