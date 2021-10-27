BTS rapper Suga’s letter to his ex-girlfriend is going viral, and it is honestly too cute to ignore. Min Yoon-gi aka, Suga, is a member of the South Korean boyband, which has become famous across the globe. Each member has a huge fan following, including Suga. He is known for writing and composing several hit songs and for offering the ARMY adorable moments to cherish.

Recently, a piece of news broke out containing a love letter the singer wrote for his middle school ex-girlfriend. As per the reports, Yoon-gi had a huge crush on a girl and asked her out.

However, being the introvert that he is, Suga could barely talk. The girl ended up breaking up with him leading to the BTS member sending the love letter to a local radio host. He narrated his entire love story and even wished that he would have ‘treated her better’. This sounds like it came straight out of a romantic film.