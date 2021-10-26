Vijay Deverakonda in a short span of time has managed to establish himself as one of the leading actors of Telugu film industry. He has won over the audience with his rowdy avatar. He is well known for films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Ye Mantram Vesave and Dear Comrade to name a few.

Advertisement

As his films are now becoming blockbusters, his female fan following is also growing. Now a latest report reveals an interesting factoid about his dating life before venturing into the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

During a promotional event for Pushpaka Vinanam, Vijay Deverakonda’s brother Anand spilled beans about how many girls the Nota actor had dated before entering the Telugu film industry. As reported by Bollywood Life, he said that Vijay was always popular amongst ladies.

Anand Deverakonda said, “Vijay had 30-40 girlfriends before he ventured into films.” Not just that both brothers made some interesting revelations about each other. While Arjun Reddy actor was not comfortable in relationships, Anand tends to be more dependable in a relationship.

Vijay Deverakonda then revealed that he would get into gang wars in college. When asked who was more studious between the two, the actor revealed that it was Anand who was more studious. The Mahanti actor said, “Anand was always pampered in the house. He was a bright student as well. He used to score cent percent in every subject. I used to score around 85%.”

Talking about Pushpaka Vinanam, the film is being produced by Vijay Deverakonda and his brother Anand will be playing the role of protagonist. The film will hit the screens on November 12. On the other hand, Vijay will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s film Liger. Ananya Panday will also be seen in the film.

Must Read: Naga Chaitanya Was The First Choice For ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’ Not Naga Shaurya, Reveals Director Lakshmi Sowjanya

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube