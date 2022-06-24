BTS has become one of the most famous musical bands of recent times and their popularity knows no bounds, despite the fact that they will now be focusing on solo careers. Their fanbase, popularly known as ARMYs, is still finding it difficult to digest this piece of news and amidst all this sadness, we decided to take you back to the bizarre controversy that once left the fans utterly stunned. And guess what, it involved Jin and c*ndoms!

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys recently dropped their sixth album and let’s just say it is taking the internet by storm ever since. Their upbeat number Run BTS is one of the most liked songs so far while Youth and Yet To Come fall right after in the favourites’ list. Other than this, the youngest of the group, Jungkook, recently collaborated with Charlie Puth and their song ‘Left and Right’ is not picking up pace on the charts.

As per All K-pop, in the year 2014, when BTS were still lowkey and were mostly famous only in South Korea, member Jin landed in a controversy over a video that was uploaded on their group’s blog. It was a cooking tutorial clip and in it he was seen speaking to the camera while all the mess in the background was clearly visible to the fans.

A few minutes into it, a bunch of fans noticed that there was a box of c*ndoms lying in the background of the clip and what’s more interesting is that it was king size! A few fans decided to make a big deal out of it as their fanbase also includes young and teen girls. The company, however, rectified that it was indeed a box of c*ndom but it was a gift from one of the fans. It was also an international brand so BTS fans were convinced that Jin got it from overseas ARMY.

And guess what, this was the only controversy that Jin was ever involved in. What do you think about this little slip up by BTS’ Hyung? Let us know in the comments.

