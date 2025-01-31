Angelina Jolie found herself in a profound, heartbreaking struggle at one point in her life. The Salt actress was going through a bleak chapter in her career back in 2001, and it became so overwhelming that she contemplated a drastic solution: hiring a hitman to take her life. “This is going to sound insane, but there was a time I was going to hire somebody to kill me,” she said.

Disturbing Reason Why Angelina Jolie Wanted Herself To Get Murdered

The actress explained that her reasoning wasn’t as simple as it seemed. She didn’t want her family, particularly her mother, to carry the burden of feeling responsible for her death. “I was very aware that so many people around me, like my mother, would feel as though they didn’t give enough or do enough, if I’d taken my own life,” the Hollywood legend said.

By having someone else take her life, the Maria star believed the tragedy would be framed as a random act of violence, a robbery gone wrong, sparing those close to her from feelings of guilt. Jolie even made arrangements, such as contacting the hitman and planning to “take out cash over a certain amount of time, so there wasn’t a big chunk in my bank account.”

Killer Turned Savior: The Question That Spared Angelina Jolie’s Life

However, what really changed Jolie’s mind was a single question from the hitman she had hired. “He was a decent enough person and asked if I could think about it and call him again in two months,” she said. That question gave her pause, and in the following months, something shifted within her. Her perspective changed, and she found a renewed will to live, calling off the plan altogether.

Angelina Jolie Later Reflected On The Period Of Her Darkness

Years later, Angelina Jolie reflected on that period of darkness in interviews. She acknowledged the heavy times she survived, admitting there were moments when she narrowly escaped dangers—some of which could have cost her life.

“I went through heavier, darker times and I survived them. I didn’t die young, so I’m very lucky. There are other artists and people who didn’t survive certain things,” she told 60 Minutes in 2011. “For many reasons I shouldn’t be here. You think of those too many times where you came close to too many dangerous things, too many chances taken too far.”

