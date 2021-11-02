Back in the day, fans claimed that Megan Fox desperately tried to resemble Angelina Jolie but the beauty denied the baseless allegations of being the ‘Next Jolie’. However, the fan claims didn’t go well with Jolie who thrashed out at Megan. Scroll below to read what exactly she said about the Transformers actress.
For the unversed, Megan is a huge fan of the Maleficent actress and has time & again expressed her love for Angelina.
It was 2009 when Megan Fox went on a record and expressed her love for Angelina Jolie and said, “Every time a relationship ends, I say, ‘If I could just be Angelina’s girlfriend, I would be so happy,” as reported by Contactmusic.com.
Megan Fox continued and said, “I love Angelina. She’s someone I admire and look up to. She’s my favourite actress in Hollywood. I just love that she’s incredibly honest, and I feel that she’s not afraid to be herself. She tells you exactly what’s on her mind.”
Later when Angelina Jolie was asked about fans drawing comparison on Megan’s similar looks to her, she said, “Is she aiding in Africa or sitting in on U.N. conferences? Donating herself to something bigger than Hollywood? I’m not familiar with her work, is she an Oscar contender?” according to Life & Style magazine.
Well, this wasn’t the first time that an actress was at loggerheads with the Maleficent actress.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Angelina Jolie has been making extraordinary appearances on the red carpet with her kids while promoting her upcoming Marvel film, Eternals. The film releases on November 5th, 2021 and will be clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi.
On the other hand, Megan Fox’s whirlwind romance with Machine Gun Kelly is the talk of the town.
