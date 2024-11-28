Initially, McAdams was told she would play three different versions of Dr. Christine Palmer. That’s right—three. However, as the script evolved and new director Sam Raimi (who took over after Scott Derrickson’s departure) steered the project, the final cut only featured two distinct versions of Christine.

“It did change a little bit,” McAdams explained. “I was originally told there would be three versions, and we wound up with two.” But these weren’t just any versions. McAdams’ alternate, Christine, wasn’t the emergency room doctor fans remembered. Instead, she was “a completely different person with a completely different life experience,” McAdams teased. Early footage showed her with dyed hair and dressed in more practical, action-ready attire rather than her ER scrubs.

Her second Christine even had a much “more uniformed” look, perfect for the action-heavy sequences that came with it. McAdams’ character was now part of the multiverse, exploring a more fantastical world. “Something I can do a little more damage in, action-wise,” McAdams said, hinting at the more physical role.

McAdams, who grew up playing sports, welcomed the opportunity to flex her action muscles. “I love doing action. I love being physical as an actor,” she admitted. “It’s satisfying to get to participate in that way.” Fany got a treat seeing her in action alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strang as they embark on adventures across the multiverse.

But even for a seasoned actress like McAdams, keeping track of the sprawling MCU storyline wasn’t easy. “Yes, I get baffled and need a lot of help,” she confessed, laughing. Thankfully, she had plenty of support from Multiverse of Madness’s team, including screenwriter Michael Waldron and director Sam Raimi. Waldron, a multiverse veteran, was on set daily, helping everyone keep the complex narrative straight. Raimi’s storyboarding and character guidance also kept McAdams grounded in her role.

So, while the three-Christine plan didn’t quite make the final cut, McAdams still got to dive into two very different versions of her beloved character, proving once again that in the MCU, things can change in a snap—but that’s part of the fun. The multiverse is vast, and Christine Palmer’s journey is just beginning.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kanye West To Debut In A Barely-There Outfit Alongside Bianca Censori At Their Vow-Renewal Ceremony, All In Front Of Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News