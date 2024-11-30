The popular reality series Vanderpump Rules has aired 11 successful seasons, with season 10 reaching a series-high viewership. This was all thanks to the high-voltage drama between the cast members Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Rachel Leviss (formerly called Raquel Leviss). To sum it up, Sandoval cheated on Madix with Leviss, and the reality TV world exploded.

Vanderpump Rules saw a massive rise in ratings, and the Internet couldn’t stop buzzing about the cheating scandal. Earlier this week, Bravo TV announced that Vanderpump Rules is undergoing a reboot and that none of the original members (except Lisa Vanderpump herself) will return. The cast has since been posting farewell messages, and netizens think Madix purposely cropped out a few co-stars from her post. Here’s what she said.

Vanderpump Rules: Ariana Madix’s Farewell Post

Madix took photos to her Instagram to showcase her journey on Vanderpump Rules through the seasons. The 39-year-old has been a part of all 11 show seasons but became a prominent cast member in season 3. “Vanderpump Rules, you will forever be that girl,” she started her post. Madix revealed that she stayed up till 4 am looking for all the “right pictures and words” but felt that no post or caption could truly encapsulate everything she wanted to say and put into words.

The reality star stated that she will forever be grateful that she was a part of such an “incredible cultural phenomenon.” Madix thanked Bravo and Lisa Vanderpump for everything she had the opportunity to experience in the last ten-plus years while the show was on-air. She further thanked the crew members, producers, and showrunners. “Seeing you guys every summer was like coming home to see family!” The actress quipped that while she would miss them, they had her number and could text her.

Lastly, the Dancing with the Stars alum thanked the fans for their constant love and support over the last decade. She expressed that the audience made the show what it is, and she’ll miss their constant appreciation the most. Madix concluded by saying she felt at peace as she closed this chapter and was excited about what would come. The images she posted alongside didn’t include a few of the cast members.

Did Ariana Madix Purposely Crop Out Co-Stars From Farewell Post?

Sandoval’s absence was apparent, and Leviss was not visible in any photos. What was worth noting was that Lala Kent was not a part of any of the pictures either. While she and Madix were friends for seasons, the final season of Vanderpump Rules saw cracks in their equation when Kent tried to defend Sandoval. In the post’s comment section, fans pointed out the “cropped photos” and “carefully curated photo selection.”

Madix didn’t expressly accept or negate the exclusions, but she did reply to a comment and said, “I wish I could do more slides. I had a lot more things. Maybe another post!” Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules is expected to start production on its 12th season in 2025 with an all-new cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌙 Ariana Madix 🌙 (@arianamadix)

