The first reactions for Transformers One have arrived, with some critics hailing Chris Hemsworth’s performance as Orion Pax/Optimus Prime in the animated film. The film was also described as the “best Transformers film” to date.

The animated film Transformers One is an origin story for the franchise and explores the history where Orion Pax/Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and D-16/Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry) go from allies to sworn enemies.

Ahead of its release in October 2024, a few critics who have already seen Transformers One took to social media to share their first reactions, and the reviews are great!

Josh Blumenkrantz praised Chris Hemsworth’s performance in the film he deceived as the best Transformers movie now. He added, “It was an awesome, action-packed adventure! Chris Hemsworth really channelled Peter Cullen over time. The comedy was hilarious, and the animation was GREAT!”

Black Film and TV.com editor also praised Chris Hemsworth and Henry (Brian Tyree Henry) for bringing the characters to life. Wilson wrote, “I just caught an early screening of # TransformersOne, and boy does it rock! It’s fantastic! Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry bring life to the characters we grew to love and hate! I will see it again and again. This animated version is just as good as the first live version.”

Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia described Transformers One as the “best Transformers film to date,” adding that the trailers don’t do the film justice.

He noted, “Rich in character and emotion with a deep reverence for the lore, it tells the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron, tragically transforming once from brothers to enemies. Josh Cooley directed this animated film to perfection, down to the last comedic and action beat, all backed by an epic score and an excellent voice cast. It was one of the genuine surprises of the year for me.”

Transformers One will debut in theaters on October 11.

