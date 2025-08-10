Apple TV+ is riding high with Greyhound, a WWII drama written by and starring Tom Hanks. The movie, released in 2020, follows a first-time Navy commander leading a convoy through dangerous waters while German submarines hunt them. Stephen Graham and Elisabeth Shue join Hanks in the cast and the story is adapted from C.S. Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd, with Aaron Schneider directing.

If you haven’t seen @GreyhoundMovie yet, you probably should! #SaturdaySailing The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there. Starring Tom Hanks, Greyhound is currently streaming on the Apple TV app. pic.twitter.com/S2OOdlRYz5 — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) July 25, 2020

Apple TV+ WWII Hit Greyhound Still Dominating Worldwide

Greyhound was released straight to streaming on Apple TV+ and became a global hit, ranking in the top 10 in over 50 countries, including the US (#7), per FlixPatrol. Critics gave it a solid 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences rated it 76%.

Tom Hanks’ Views on Greyhound’s Streaming-Only Release

Hanks had wanted a theatrical release, saying the home viewing experience could never match cinema, but later acknowledged that Apple saved the film from sinking without a trace. The film reported no box office earnings due to its streaming-only debut.

Tom Hanks’ Recent Film Projects Beyond Greyhound

Last year saw the release of Here, a unique generational drama told entirely from a fixed camera perspective, following families through life, love, and loss. The film reunited Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, and director Robert Zemeckis for the first time since Forrest Gump.

Despite its $45 million budget, it struggled at the box office with just $15 million in earnings, but later found a new audience on Netflix, where it continues to stream.

Greyhound, however, remains one of Apple TV+’s most-watched films worldwide.

