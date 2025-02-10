Even the most carefully crafted programs are not immune to errors, just like the infamous moment in ‘Squid Game 2’ when an intense shootout scene was overshadowed by the unintended appearance of a cameraman in full view.

Titanic: The Scene That Holds the Blunder

While the particular slip-up might not be a game-changer for ‘Titanic,’ it has now been immortalized in the minds of eagle-eyed fans who can never unsee it.

The moment in question revolves around Jack Dawson, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, as he prepares to step into the world of high society for a lavish dinner.

Walking through a glass door toward the grand staircase, he carries an air of quiet confidence, unaware that this scene would hold a flaw hidden in plain sight. As the door swings open, the glass’s reflection captures more than just the grandeur of the ship—it also reveals a camera operator standing there, unintentionally caught in the shot.

How the Mistake Was Spotted?

Titanic enthusiast Raf Avila, widely known on social media as Titanic Guy, was the one to bring this detail into the spotlight. In a TikTok clip that has amassed nearly 200,000 views, he breaks down the scene and points out the filming blunder that had gone unnoticed by many.

“We all know the scene when Jack is getting ready to go to dinner. Now, I want you to pay close attention to the door and tell me if you spot anything here,” Raf said in the clip. “So, Jack is going into the grand staircase – but did you spot anything? You can clearly see a camera man right there in the window for all to see. Did you ever notice that? Now you’re going to notice that all of the time.”

Viewers had mixed reactions—some were shocked they had never spotted it before, while others dismissed it as an inevitable part of filmmaking.

One wrote, “So what? We all know it’s a film. There are always errors in any movie,” as another defended, “There’s literally no way to avoid that.” Someone else shared, “I always look in reflections for bloopers like this.”

