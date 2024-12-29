Timothée Chalamet recently reflected on the pivotal moment in his life that played a role in shaping his career.

As he celebrated his 29th birthday, the actor shared a touching story about the rapper who inspired him during the early days of his journey to stardom.

Timothee Chalamet Opened Up on the Rapper Who Left a Deep Impact in His Life

For Timothée, it was Lil B, aka BasedGod, the elusive and unpredictable artist known as BasedGod, who left a lasting impact.

In a candid interview with Rolling Stone, Timothée opened up about how Lil B’s unconventional approach to music and life influenced him deeply.

The actor said, “Lil B is a hugely formative artist in my life and career. He dropped an album called I’m Gay and the rollout was very ambiguous about his sexuality or the meaning of the album. I was just inspired from the sense that, ‘Wow this guy is doing whatever the f**k he wants.'”

Timothee Chalamet Met Lil B When He was a NYU Student

Their paths crossed in a remarkable way when Timothée, a student at NYU at the time, managed to snag a last-minute ticket to one of Lil B’s concerts.

He reminisced about how he convinced another student to sell him a ticket for $50, money he had earned from a commercial.

Sitting by himself in the front row, Timothée was stunned when, in a twist of fate, Lil B called him on stage. The ‘Dune’ star said, “I raised my hand, got called on by him, I told him I was gonna ask out my crush. He invited me onstage and he knighted me.”

Timothée remembered: “He said, ‘That boy’s hand has been blessed.’ And from there, my acting career took off. Thank you, Based God. I was struggling before that, I had just done Royal Pains and then I was nominated for an Oscar before I was 22. Shout out Lil B, nothing is possible without Lil B.”

