The second installment of ‘Tiger King‘, the docuseries that charmed millions of Netflix users in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, is all set to come this year.

Netflix revealed that the sequel, titled ‘Tiger King 2’, will premiere on the streamer later this year.

The news came as Netflix announced its upcoming true crime slate, which includes four new docuseries and films set through early 2022, variety.com.

‘Tiger King 2’ promises “more madness and mayhem”, according to the statement.

Directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin are returning for the second installment, as well as executive producers Chris Smith and Fisher Stevens. They will also serve as executive producers.

Although it remains unclear exactly when in the timeline of events ‘Tiger King 2’ will pick up, footage within Netflix’s announcement video for its true crime slate shows clips of Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and Joe Exotic phoning in from jail, where he is currently serving a 17-year sentence for attempting a murder for hire plot aimed at Baskin.

Netflix also shared four other upcoming true crime series and docs.

‘The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman’ tells the story of one of the world’s most notorious conmen who was convicted in 2005, while ‘The Tinder Swindler’ investigates a man who posed as a billionaire on the dating app Tinder.

‘Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King’ follows a group of investors as they look into the mysterious death of cryptocurrency mastermind Gerry Cotten, and ‘Bad Vegan’ profiles restaurant owner Sarma Melngailis, who was conned out of millions by a backer.

“Whether you want to dive into the psyche of a con artist, empathize with the victims of a scam, or piece together the puzzle of an investigation, these wild stories are often full of surprising twists and unusual perspectives,” Netflix Documentary VPs Adam Del Deo and Lisa Nishimura said in a statement.

