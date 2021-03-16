A new beef is brewing between Tiffany Hadish and Nicki Minaj following the leak of a blistering attack on the rapper’s reputation.

Advertisement

In the audio from Haddish’s invite-only Clubhouse app chat, one fan could be heard calling the Girls Trip star “the Nicki Minaj of comedy”, prompting another to joke, “But unlike Nicki, she shows up on time”.

Advertisement

Tiffany Haddish appeared to enjoy the back-and-forth, adding, “And unlike Nicki, I treat everybody with respect and dignity.”

It’s not clear what prompted the barbed jibe, but Tiffany Haddish and Nicki Minaj had a very awkward run-in onstage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards after Nicki appeared to take offence at host Haddish’s opening monologue, during which she poked fun at girl group Fifth Harmony.

“Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because (singer) Normani is that b**ch!” Nicki snarled.

50 Cent weighed in on the latest drama on Monday (15Mar21), suggesting it’s never a good idea to take on Nicki Minaj.

“SMH (shaking my head), I don’t know why people mess with (Nicki), LOL!” he wrote.

The beef blew up hours after Haddish became the first African-American woman to score the Best Comedy Album Grammy since Whoopi Goldberg in 1986. (KL/WNWC/SVB)

Must Read: The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: A Leaked TV Promo Shows Bucky Flirting With Sam’s Sister & You Can’t Miss It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube