A brand new behind-the-scenes image from Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder reveals Tessa Thompson, aka Valkyrie’s new suit. We’re still at least seven months away from the release of the film, yet the marketing of the film has already started. Previously, it was reported that a poster of the movie had been leaked, which showed Thor’s costume.

Though several people thought that the poster was fake and even director Taika Waititi debunked it to be not real, some reports suggest that the poster is actually authentic and is verified as an official Marvel-licensed one-sheet.

Now, the new images from the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder have surfaced, which shows Tessa Thompson’s new Valkyrie costume. The actress was first introduced in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok and became the leader of the Asgardians on Earth after Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, departed on his galactic adventure at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

A mirror selfie of Thor: Love and Thunder’s Tessa Thompson is going viral. She can be seen in her new Valkyrie costume, along with braided hair. It looks significantly different from what Thompson wore in both Ragnarok and Endgame. The armour seemingly mimics Thor’s classic look on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and fans are sharing their reactions to it.

Looks like we may be getting a King In Black-esque Valkyrie in #ThorLoveAndThunder and I'm violently ready for this look. pic.twitter.com/js5IJVz0VK — ⨂ X-ecutive Dysfunction ⨂ (@vyrkolach) January 3, 2022

The running joke in #ThorLoveAndThunder should be everyone audibly gulping when King Valkyrie walks in the room pic.twitter.com/UBmsF1J9nz — Ju Ju! (@Straw_Hat_Goofy) January 3, 2022

This is what looks like Valkyries new suit for Thor Love & Thunder. King of Asgard is looking clean 🔥 #ThorLoveAndThunder #Valkyrie #TheMarvels #MCU pic.twitter.com/WfB9lBp3yg — Andrew (@AndrewsVisual) January 3, 2022

It also features circular metal plates, which can mean that Valkyrie is taking the place of the God of Thunder as Queen of Asgard. Other than Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, the film features Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi, and more talented actors.

Previously, photos from the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder also revealed Christian Bale’s look as the God Butcher. The actor was seen wearing full prosthetics for his role of Gorr was quite impressive. Moreover, the costume was reportedly made with a little use of computer graphics. What are your thoughts on Tessa Thompson, aka Valkyrie’s new costume?

