Together (2025), written and directed by Michael Shanks, stars Dave Franco and Alison Brie in the lead as a couple, boyfriend and girlfriend. Interestingly, in real life, the two are married to each other.

Returning to the point: Together is not your typical horror film with ghosts and supernatural creatures. Yes, it has paranormal elements, but it takes an entirely different approach. Is it scary? Not really. Beyond that, the layers of the film are evident. It is a profound exploration of coexistence, relationships, fear of the unknown future, childhood trauma, and its lasting effects on later life. Maybe that’s why the film has such a high rating 90% on the Tomatometer from 227 reviews, and 76% on the Popcorn Meter from a thousand-plus audience members.

You can now rent the film at home for 19.99 USD on Prime Video or Apple TV+ in the US. Sadly, it’s not available in India yet. Which brings us to the real question: should you pay for it right now, or wait until it becomes part of your regular streaming subscription?

What Is the Plot of Together?

A couple relocates to a new town after the girlfriend accepts a teaching job. While she hopes they can take the next step in their relationship, he isn’t ready. Struggling with intimacy, a stalled music career, and deep psychological issues, the boyfriend is essentially a mess. After settling into their new home, they go on a hike but lose their way. The weather turns stormy, with heavy rain, and to make matters worse, both of them fall into a deep hole, which seems like it could have once been a church or a school, or something similar. They end up spending the night there. But when they return home, strange changes begin to happen. There are changes in their bodies, changes in their behavior, and ultimately, changes in their entire relationship.

Should You Rent Together (2025) or Wait?

As a horror film, is it scary? Unfortunately, not really. It doesn’t have much gore or anything truly frightening, unless the idea of being together with the person you love under strange circumstances unsettles you. But it is definitely unique.

A positive aspect of the film is the performances of the lead pair, Dave Franco and Alison Brie, who both deliver exceptional work. At times, the screenplay drags, and we don’t get much backstory about the characters. To an extent, that may be unnecessary, but even with a runtime of 102 minutes, the film still feels a bit too long.

Technically, the film is solid. The scenes feel authentic, the direction is good for the most part, and both the CGI and practical effects are effective enough. The biggest strength, however, is the authenticity of the story. In a sea of repetitive and cheap horror tales, this one genuinely feels different.

That said, there was plenty of room to explore the psychology of the characters, especially the boyfriend. His past and the reasons behind his decisions could have been examined in greater depth, but that opportunity was missed.

So, should you spend the money to watch it? If what you want is a straightforward horror film that shocks and terrifies, this will not meet those expectations, and waiting for it to be included in your streaming subscription may be the smarter choice. On the other hand, if you are open to a unique and unconventional take on the genre, the film does deliver something different from the usual formula. Still, at 19.99 USD, the rental price feels steep, so whether it’s worth it ultimately depends on how much you value originality over cost.

