With each day we are getting closer to the release of Matrix Resurrections which will see Keanu Reeves reprising Neo for the fourth time. Having become the most anticipated movie for many across the globe, the franchise is one of the most successful ones and also a commercial fireball. But when The Matrix was being shaped up in the very beginning, it did not really impress many with the pitch Wachowski siblings had presented. Not even Will Smith who passed on the role.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right. Will passed playing Neo in Matrix to do a film called Wild, Wild West, which he now calls the worst film of his career. The role then went to Keanu Reeves, who became the character and the rest as they say is history. Turns out, Reeves is now using the occasion of Thanksgiving to thank Smith for passing on the role and giving him the career-defining franchise. Read on to know what John Wick fame exactly has to say.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Esquire, Keanu Reeves was asked what he feels about Will Smith rejecting The Matrix and the franchise coming to him. The actor said, “It was such a wonderful creative experience and so to play Neo in the trilogy and now in the fourth — it impacted my life personally and creatively. The Constantine actor looked at the camera as if he was directly addressing Will and said, “Thank you very much.”

Meanwhile, as per CBR, talking about rejecting The Matrix, Will Smith did an impression of the Wachowski siblings, while calling them geniuses. “So dude, we’re thinking, like, imagine you’re in a fight and you, like, jump. Imagine if you could, like, stop, middle of the jump. But then, people could see around you, 360 while you’re jumping but while you stop jumping. And then we’re gonna invent these cameras so people can see the whole jump while you stop, middle of the jump.”

“[So] I would have messed The Matrix up. I would have ruined it. So I did y’all a favor,” Will Smith concluded. What do you have to say about this? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Johnny Depp & Winona Ryder Seeing Each Other For The First Time After Their Breakup In This TB Video Will Leave You Teary-Eyed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube