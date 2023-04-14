A new featurette, “A World Reimagined,” from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” which provides an exclusive look at the live-action reimaging of the studio’s animated musical classic, is now available.

“The Little Mermaid,” helmed by visionary filmmaker Rob Marshall, opens exclusively in theatres nationwide May 26, 2023. The movie that comes out of the Disney mill has fast become one of the most anticipated movies across the globe.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (“grown-ish”) as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King (“A Dog’s Way Home”) as Eric; Tony Award®️ winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay (“Luca”) as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as The Queen; Art Malik (“Homeland”) as Sir Grimsby; with Oscar®️ winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) as King Triton; and two-time Academy Award®️ nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”) as Ursula.

Halle Bailey’s first look and the trailer that released sometime back has impressed the audience and they are prepping up to see a new take at the most fascinating characters.

Disney India releases The Little Mermaid on 26th May, 2023, only in theatres.

