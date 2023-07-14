Emmy Rossum rose to fame with her character Fiona in Shameless. She was recently seen in The Crowded Room as Tom Holland’s mother. Obviously, a lot of fans questioned the casting decision as the actress, 36, was playing a 27-year-old actor’s parent. But she stuck to the point that it was the script and her character that made her do the show. Well, Emmy is quite conscious about her roles and says no to anything that’s illogical in her view. It happened once when she turned down an movie offer because the director was s*xist to the core.

The actress recalled the horrible experience when a director asked her to audition in nothing but a bikini. Even more shocking was the reason behind it.

Emmy Rossum once attended The Hollywood Reporter’s comedy actress roundtable and shared the incident when a s*xist director made unreasonable demands. She said, “My agent called me and was like, ‘I’m so embarrassed to make this call, but there’s a big movie and they’re going to offer it to you. They really love your work on the show. But the director wants you to come into his office in a bikini. There’s no audition. That’s all you have to do.’”

As per the Shameless star, the filmmaker wanted to ensure that she had not gained weight over the years. Emmy Rossum added, “He wanted to know if I was fat now. And I actually had this moment like, ‘Well, how good is the part?’ For a second, I was like, ‘Would I do it? Send me the script. Maybe the character is in a bikini in the movie.’”

But that was not the case at all! Obviously, The Crowded Room actress was furious about it. She mockingly mimicked the director and said, “‘We really love your work, but we just want to see how tight your as* is.’ Are you f*cking kidding me? Last time I checked, I’m not a f*cking model.”

What do you think about this outrageous incident and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

