Malcolm Barrett, known for his famous roles in The Boys and Average Joe, is under the scanner after a woman accused him of having sex with her against her will.

The victim recently reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, claiming that after a night of drinking, she woke up next to the actor touching her in bed.

The Woman Had Been Friends with Malcolm Barrett for Months

The unidentified victim was reportedly friends with Malcolm for several months, sources informed TMZ. Their evening usually started, with drinks in Los Angeles, followed by more drinks at his residence, where the woman alleged the incident occurred.

She also underwent a sexual assault kit after she lodged the police complaint. The LASD Special Victims Bureau is investigating the case; no arrests have been made.

Malcolm Barrett Played the Character of Seth Reed in The Boys

Malcolm starred as a public relations officer named Seth Reed in ‘The Boys’, a show extremely popular for its dark humor and social commentary. He also appeared as Sergeant Foster in the Oscar-winning movie The Hurt Locker.

“The way [the series] reflects everything happening in the world comes from this understanding, that we found very early on in the process, which is this happens to be a television show based on a comic book,” The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke told Variety.

“It’s not like we were designing it to reflect reality, but we happen to be making a show about violent authoritarians who present as celebrities. Then suddenly, the world changed to reflect the show, not just in the States – all over the world,” Eric explained. “Suddenly, we made one of the most current television shows.”

