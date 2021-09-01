Advertisement

There is no way the buzz around The Batman starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves is fading anytime soon. The movie, if not delayed yet again, is just 6 months from its official big-screen release. A lucky few got to witness a 3 hour-long cut of the film at the test screening and they defined it to be a ‘horror movie’. But seems like all battles are not over in the movie for Matt. The latest is with the studio.

If you have been unaware, The Batman has been a part of the speculations and controversies throughout the making. The latest one after the rumours of a cold war between Reeves and Robert, says that the filmmaker is at a tug of war with DC heads over the runtime. While Matt wants to retain the full cut, the studio wants it to be cut. Read on to know everything you should about the same below.

Advertisement

As per We Got This Covered’s report, filmmaker Matt Reeves and the bosses at DC are not in sync over the runtime that The Batman should go ahead with. Matt wants it to be the original 3 hours and the studio is wanting to cut it short as per their previous standards. However, this isn’t the first time a director is fighting with DC over runtime. Patty Jenkins also did for her Wonder Woman 1984 but had to step back.

However, recently talking about Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, Matt Reeves had called it the most emotional Cape Crusader movie ever. He said, “I felt that we’ve seen lots of origin stories. It seems things go further and further into fantasy, and I thought, well, one place we haven’t been is grounding it in the way that Year One does, to come right into a young Batman, not being an origin tale, but referring to his origins and shaking him to his core. You can have it be very practical, but I also thought it could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made.”

Must Read: No Time To Die Final Trailer Hits The Internet! Daniel Craig Fans Can’t Control Their Emotions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube