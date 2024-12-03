Former White House chief and Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon has severely chastised Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, for leaving the United States in protest against the president-elect’s unprecedented election victory and his subsequent second term in office.

It has been reported that the popular talk show host has relocated to the Cotswolds, a region in south-west England about two hours from London. The couple plans to stay there permanently, not intending to return to the “Land of Liberty.”

Steve Bannon Said Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi are ‘Not Resilient’

The former Trump aide loathed DeGeneres and Rossi for whining like little children” and deciding to “get the h— out.” “F— them. They’re not resilient… They had every advantage of state power,” he said. “They had the high ground. And guess what, we broke them.”

Bannon also posits that the president-elect’s ally, Nigel Farage, is poised to become the next prime minister of Britain, with Reform UK overtaking the Tories at the country’s upcoming general election.

The 71-year-old was convicted in 2022 on two counts of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena related to a January 6 Capitol riot investigation. He was released in October after serving four months at a correctional facility in Danbury, Connecticut.

Bannon took to his podcast and told his listeners, “The four months in federal prison not only didn’t break me, it empowered me.”

Elon Musk Also Criticized Ellen DeGeneres For Leaving the United States

Elon Musk, a prominent Trump benefactor, criticized DeGeneres and de Rossi’s decision to relocate to the UK by quoting an X post insinuating that Degeneres might possess insider knowledge of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ “Freak Off” parties, adding a skeptical emoji without further elaboration. The disgraced media rapper had frequently appeared as a guest on her talk show.

Reason Why DeGeneres and Her Partner Left the United States

According to RadarOnine, the comedian’s move to the UK to embark on her “retirement” bears no connection to Trump. An insider claimed DeGeneres and de Rossi had already listed their home for sale long before the GOP candidate defeated Kamala Harris.

“Make no mistake about it. This is Ellen and Portia’s retirement,” they said. “Neither one of them has any projects lined up. Ellen felt she had made her mark on the industry, but that was diminished when she was canceled over her alleged treatment of her staff. Then, to have celebrities call her out one by one was so hurtful.”

